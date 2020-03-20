Klamath Falls Police Officers arrested George Earl Shipp, 51, of Klamath Falls on Thursday in connection with a series of burglaries within and outside of the Klamath Falls city limits, including at Taco Bell and KFC.
“The reported burglaries occurred in the early morning hours of March 18th and 19th, and at this time involve several local businesses to include restaurants and gas stations,” stated a KFPD press release.
According to court documents Shipp broke a window at KFC and then later pried open the drive through window at Taco Bell early Thursday morning. Damage at KFC and Taco Bell was estimated to be less than $500 worth at each restaurant.
The KFPD release stated, “This investigation is ongoing to determine involvement of other suspects, additional charges, and the possibility of other victim businesses. Officers have located further evidence and stolen property in conjunction with these crimes and are actively working on returning property to identifiable property owners.”
KFPD asks that anyone with information call the police department at 541-883-5336 or the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office at 541-883-5130. Anonymous information can also be left on the Klamath Falls Police Tip Line at 541-883-5334.
Shipp is facing charges of burglary, two counts of criminal mischief and attempted burglary. He is being held in the Klamath County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.