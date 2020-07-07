Law enforcement arrested Robert Lee Martinez Monday afternoon on arson and criminal mischief charges for allegedly starting a fire at a home in the 7400 block of Hagger Way.
Around 5:30 p.m. the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the fire and, according to a KCSO press release, witnesses named Martinez as the one who started the fire that spread from a trailer to other structures.
According to the probable cause statement, Martinez intentionally set fire to his girlfriend's residence, which caused $2,000 worth of damage to windows and paint. The court document also states the fire spread to a neighbor's house that was unoccupied and uninhabitable, and the fire caused $5,000 worth of damage to that house by completely destroying the back half.
An off-duty Malin Police Department Reserve Officer saw Martinez leaving the house and arrested him with help from Klamath Community College Campus Security, according to the release. Klamath County Fire District 1 and crews from Kingsley Field suppressed the fire.
Martinez is being held at the Klamath County Jail in lieu of $135,000 bail on charges of first-degree arson, two counts of second-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief and reckless burning.