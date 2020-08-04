Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Nitrate Negative Photograph

An aerial view of Kesterson Lumber Company in Klamath Falls can be seen in this photograph, date unknown, taken by the Kennell-Ellis Studio. Tours of old mills will take place Aug. 15.

 Lane County Historical Museum

An auto tour of lumber mill sites around Lake Ewauna will be offered Saturday, Aug. 15, by the Klamath County Museum.

Participants will drive their own vehicles from stop to stop on the hour-long tour that will begin at 9 a.m. at Veterans Park. No registration is required to join the tour.

Interpretive comments by Todd Kepple and Ron Loveness will be broadcast via FM radio at each stop, so participants will not have to leave their cars.

Information on tour stops and radio frequency will be provided at the beginning of the tour.

Stops will include at least six sites where lumber mills operated from the early 1900s to 1996. Among the lumber companies to be discussed are Ackley, Modoc, Big Lakes, Ewauna, Chelsea, Kesterson and Moore Bros.

“In many cases there’s hardly a trace of evidence that these mills ever existed, but we’ll find a few remnants that can be seen through a car windshield,” Kepple said.

Other topics will include railroad and boating history related to Lake Ewauna.

For more information, contact the Klamath County Museum at (541) 882-1000.

