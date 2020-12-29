Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

All branches of the Klamath County Library District will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day, according to a news release.

The downtown Klamath County Library will close early at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31 for New Year’s Eve. The libraries will also be closed Monday, Jan. 18 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

No library materials will be due on a day that the libraries are closed for a holiday.

For more information call 541-882-8894, or visit the calendar section on www.klamathlibrary.org.

