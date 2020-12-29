All branches of the Klamath County Library District will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day, according to a news release.
The downtown Klamath County Library will close early at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31 for New Year’s Eve. The libraries will also be closed Monday, Jan. 18 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
No library materials will be due on a day that the libraries are closed for a holiday.
For more information call 541-882-8894, or visit the calendar section on www.klamathlibrary.org.