Fire up the Pokédex — the Klamath County Library is taking popular Pokémon-themed activities online for the month of September, according to a news release.
Each week, pick up a craft kit at the downtown Klamath County Library (while supplies last). Build it on your own, or join us each Friday at 4 p.m. to hang out on Zoom and build it with fellow Pokémon trainers! Instructions on how to connect to Zoom, including the call password, will be included in your craft kit. The links to join the call will be posted each week at klamathlibrary.org.
n Week One: Starter Kits! Get ready to start your Pokémon journey with a grab bag of fun stuff, including a “Which starting Pokémon is right for you?” personality quiz.
n Week Two: Sew Your Starter! Create a mini-plushie of your favorite first-generation starter Pokémon: Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmander or Pikachu!
n Week Three: Who’s That Pokémon? Excavate a mystery Pokémon from inside a ball of salt dough.
n Week Four: Downtown Klamath Falls Scavenger Hunt! Hunt around downtown and spot Pokémon in local store windows! On the Zoom call, test your knowledge with a Pokémon quiz.
For more information call the Klamath County Library at 541-882-8894.