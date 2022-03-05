On Oct. 14, 1864, Chinchallo MukHas hunched over the table to sign the Treaty of 1864. It was a legally binding document put before him by a foreign government written in a language he likely did not understand.
MukHas — like the other treaty signers — may have been exposed to English, but his mother tongue was Klamath-Modoc, or as it is traditionally known, maqlaqsyals. Maqlaqsyals is the traditional name for both the Klamath and Modoc languages, which are distinct from but similar to each other. Today, there are fewer than 10 conversationally fluent speakers of Klamath-Modoc, but there are a number of second language users.
The Northern Paiute, who also signed the treaty, spoke their own language, Paiute, or as it is traditionally known, Numu yadua. Many also knew Chinook Wawa, a widely spoken trading language known by Indigenous people and some whites.
Roughly translated, maqlaqsyals and Numu yadua both mean “the peoples’ language,” or “the peoples’ talk.”
A new generation
Flash forward about 158 years after the signing of the Treaty of 1864, and Chinchallo MukHas’s great- great- great- great-grandchild, Shuína Skó, crunches through the snow on her family’s land along the Williamson River near Chiloquin.
She points out two houses on opposite sides of the property where her great-grandparents lived, and the willows along the riverbank her family still uses to build a frame for sweat lodges before making the traditional plunge into the frigid Williamson.
Shuína Skó’s English name is Kayce Womack. She was given her Klamath name by tribal elders when she was around 3 years old. Shuína Skó is Klamath for “Singing Spring.” In the last few years, she has chosen to go by her Klamath-Modoc name as it exists in her tribe’s traditional language.
“I’ve always had my Klamath-Modoc name, that has always existed,” she said. “My mother knew it, close relatives knew it, so everyone knew that I went by ‘Singing Spring.’”
She said letting that name define her in the wider world was important to her and her self-conception.
“What it means to me is that my culture is not dead and it is not dying,” she said. “And I am a reason for it to stay alive, and so as long as I am alive, I am going to be putting as much energy and effort as I know how into keeping my culture alive. I am culture. As long as I exist, it exists.”
Through writing and performing slam poetry — a form of poetry influenced by rap and hip-hop music culture typically performed before a live audience — Shuína Skó uses the English language to tell her tribe’s stories of trauma and resiliency.
Guardian of the old ways
Steve Weiser is a Paiute elder working to preserve and teach the Paiute language and ways of life to future generations. Weiser struggled with alcoholism for many years, but he later found Christianity, gave up the bottle and began to embrace the stories, culture, traditions and language of his people.
Weiser said it was God who came to him and replaced the unhealthy coping mechanisms of his past with his drive to reclaim his language and culture.
“You have to believe in something or fall for anything,” Weiser likes to say.
Weiser, 73, went to high school in Bonanza and his mother passed away when he was nine. His father was in the rodeo circuit, so he spent much of his youth on his own.
On his mother’s side, his grandparents both spoke Klamath-Modoc. On his father’s side, his grandfather spoke Paiute. He now regrets not listening to his grandpa speak Paiute when he had the chance.
Weiser’s grandfather, Irwin Weiser, worked with the well known linguist Tim Thornes to preserve the ancestral language, and now Weiser is picking up where his grandfather left off.
For the past 16 years, Weiser has been working on publishing a Paiute dictionary he plans to distribute to his tribe, including his 27 grandchildren. Imparting this cultural treasure to his grandchildren is one of his top priorities.
The dictionary project is motivated by Weiser’s desire to bring back to his people what has been lost. He does not plan to sell them, but instead will give them to his tribe for free once the project is complete.
The trauma of government boarding schools
Mary Gentry, a Klamath Tribal elder, remembers her grandparents, Angeline Walker-Summers and Frank Summers. They were married in 1923, about 60 years after the signing of the Treaty of 1864.
Gentry’s grandparents spoke Klamath-Modoc. But out of fear, they chose not to pass the language to their children and grandchildren. That fear stemmed from the traumatic experience of government boarding schools, where Frank Summers was hung up by his thumbs as a form of punishment for speaking his ancestral language.
Walker-Summers went to at least three different boarding schools in her life where she was forced to learn the ways and words of white people. Years later, her last words would be in Klamath-Modoc.
Gentry explained that both of her grandparents were severely disciplined for speaking Klamath-Modoc, which was common at boarding schools in Oregon and across the United States.
Gentry’s mother, Laura Picard, was born in 1928 and was an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. It troubled her throughout her life that she never had the chance to learn her ancestral language. She died last October at her home in Klamath Falls.
Picard, Gentry explained, went to boarding school voluntarily and was raised by her grandmother, who was a teacher at the Chemawa Indian School. Because of her boarding school sensibilities and command of the English language, her mother was known as a “good girl,” Gentry said.
Gentry recalled the trauma suffered by her mother who for many years kept her emotional distress from years in boarding school to herself. It was later on that Gentry learned of the loneliness and pain she endured there.
“My grandparents were raised by the government,” Gentry said. “So my parents didn’t know anything about raising children and love. My dad would not hug me. And I made him tell me he loved me once, and it was like swallowing vinegar for him.”
Gentry’s elders managed to impart what they could. She recalled special outings with her grandmother, Walker-Summers, to the Klamath Marsh to gather wocus, and wild plums and other seasonal foods in the traditional manner.
The elders also sought to protect the children. That protection included distancing the children from the language. Gentry recalled her grandparents switching from English to Klamath-Modoc when they needed to discuss something serious within earshot of the children.
“Grandma would say something, telling grandpa that we were acting bad,” Gentry recalled laughing. “They could talk and we wouldn’t understand what they were saying.”
Gentry said the elders would speak Klamath-Modoc together at church, and also when they would gather for meetings and meals. The women would switch to Klamath-Modoc when they wanted to have a laugh at the expense of the men, she said.
She said the elders would also flirt with each other in Klamath-Modoc when the English speaking children were around.
“They talked so beautifully and fluently to each other,” Gentry recalled. “And I didn’t understand any of it … I just wanted them to be together and speak to each other and enjoy a meal together and enjoy their elder years.”
The last time Gentry heard her grandmother speak Klamath-Modoc was the day she said goodbye to her. Gentry recalled hearing her grandmother’s final words to her cousin, who said in Klamath-Modoc: “Goodbye, I love you sister. I will see you again.”
The reply from her cousin, also in Klamath-Modoc, was “I love you sister.”
Language as a foundation
Dr. Joseph Dupris, a visiting assistant professor of Ethnic Studies and Linguistics at the University of Colorado Boulder, is a member of the Klamath Tribes. His work focuses on issues around tribal language research, and he is developing methods toward expanding the use of maqlaqsyals — a process known as language revitalization.
“The ultimate goal is to support our tribal communities whether that’s socially, economically, philosophically, or otherwise, but that process usually looks like developing, recruiting and retaining speakers or users of the language whether spoken or signed.”
The choice to speak an Indigenous language is part of establishing a place.
For example, Dupris said, in the Klamath Basin, Indigenous and non-Indigenous people alike use the traditional Klamath-Modoc words C’waam and Koptu to refer to the two fish species that have sustained the region for thousands of years.
By using the traditional names for these two fish, the Basin’s inhabitants both tribal and non-tribal are expressing their belonging to the land.
“People are using our language to secure their place in the Basin as well as to make their identity,” Dupris added.