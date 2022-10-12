Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, left, with Treasurer Robias Read and Gov. Kate Brown recognized the Klamath Lake Wetland Mitigation Project with an award Tuesday, Oct. 11 on behalf of the Oregon State Land Board.
The white markings on this boulder show how high the Upper Klamath Lake is supposed to get each spring to allow C'waam and Koptu to access their spawning habitat.
Herald & News file photo
Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, left, with Treasurer Robias Read and Gov. Kate Brown recognized the Klamath Lake Wetland Mitigation Project with an award Tuesday, Oct. 11 on behalf of the Oregon State Land Board.
Oregon Department of State Lands
Koptu, or shortnose sucker, populations have declined sharply due to habitat loss.
The transformation of a degraded, contaminated 45-acre landscape on the shores of Klamath Lake into wetland habitat received an award this week.
The Oregon State Land Board honored the Klamath Lake Wetland Mitigation Project at its 18th annual awards Tuesday, Oct. 11. Gov. Kate Brown, Treasurer Tobias Read and Secretary of State Shemia Fagan recognized the lake project.
The project created and populated a half-acre sucker rearing pond as an “experimental nursery for the endangered juvenile sucker,” according to a news release on the award.
The nursery pond was populated with 800 juvenile suckers earlier this year, according to the Oregon Department of State Lands.
“Exceptional collaboration brought exceptional results,” said Fagan, who presented the award. “The Klamath Lake Wetland Mitigation Project addressed past and future impacts to meaningfully improve water quality and wetland habitat for the endangered fish species that are so important to the Klamath Tribes.”
Since the early 20th century, farming has replaced more than 70% of wetlands areas around Klamath Lake, which is the largest freshwater lake in the U.S. west of the Rocky Mountains.
The project also cleaned up lakeshore areas that have been littered with debris, asbestos and rebar.
Native American tribes in the Klamath Basin named the fish C’waam and Koptu. The fish hold a special place in the local tribes history and the contemporary sustainability.
The tribes’ creation story says “if C’waam go away, the people go away,” according to the release announcing the award. The fish are on the federal government's Endangered Species List.
The Klamath Lake effort includes state, local and federal agencies along with local tribes and community backers.
“All surviving suckers currently in Klamath Lake were born between 1991 and 1993,” shared project partner Allison Cowie, a wetland biologist of the Oregon Department of Transportation. “They’re facing extinction, and the survival of the juvenile fish became an intense focus of our restoration efforts.”
The pond includes native plants and managing evasive weeds and infrastructure to improve water quality.
“Klamath Lake Land Trust volunteers have also installed bird houses and photo stations, with future plans to install wildlife structures,” the state release said.
View the awards ceremony on the Department of State Lands YouTube Channel.