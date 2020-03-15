Klamath Lake Land Trust (KLLT) was awarded a grant of $33,000 from the Collins Foundation to support its program of community outreach, according to a news release.
The award, totaling $33,000, will help KLLT provide communities with more outdoor adventures, additional volunteer project opportunities, and further opportunities to learn about nature and conservation. Conservation projects relevant to the community and important for the environment are a key aspect of KLLT, and the organization actively coordinates and seeks opportunities to work with more community members.
For more information visit www.klamathlakelandtrust.org.