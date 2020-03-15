Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath Lake Land Trust (KLLT) was awarded a grant of $33,000 from the Collins Foundation to support its program of community outreach, according to a news release.

The award, totaling $33,000, will help KLLT provide communities with more outdoor adventures, additional volunteer project opportunities, and further opportunities to learn about nature and conservation. Conservation projects relevant to the community and important for the environment are a key aspect of KLLT, and the organization actively coordinates and seeks opportunities to work with more community members.

For more information visit www.klamathlakelandtrust.org.

