To help fund its various environmental efforts regionally, the Klamath Lake Land Trust is hosting an online silent auction for one week start on Friday, Dec. 4, according to a news release.
The annual auction is a key fundraiser for the Klamath-Lake Land Trust, which is dedicated to the preservation and conservation of wildlands in the Klamath Basin.
The silent auction will continue from 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4 through 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11. During that time people may bid on a variety of items including a morel package, a sculpture by Stefan Savides, a Crater Lake vacation package, artwork, and a lamb package, among other items.
To sign up for bidding and for more information, visit www.klamathlakelandtrust.org.