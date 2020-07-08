Beginning Friday, July 10 at 12:01 a.m., all private, county and state wildlands protected by the Klamath-Lake District, Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), along with Walker Range Forest Patrol Association will be placed under a public regulated use closure.
With the progression of summer conditions and continued drying of forest fuels, local fire danger levels have reached “HIGH”. Fires starting in these conditions have the potential for rapid fire spread and major damage. The Regulated Use Restrictions being placed in effect by fire officials will dramatically reduce the chance of an accidental fire start.
Under the Public Regulated Use Closure:
■ Smoking is prohibited while traveling, except in vehicles on improved roads.
■ Open fires are prohibited, including campfires, charcoal fires, cooking fires and warming fires, except at designated locations. Portable cooking stoves using liquefied or bottled fuels are allowed.
■ Chain saw use is prohibited between the hours of 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. Chain saw use is allowed at all other hours, if the following firefighting equipment is present with each operating saw: one axe, one shovel and one 8-ounce or larger fire extinguisher. A fire watch is also required at least one hour following the use of each saw.
■ Use of motor vehicles, including motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, is prohibited, except on improved roads; except for vehicle use by a landowner and employees of the landowner conducting activities associated with their livelihood. Landowners and their employees conducting activities associated with their livelihood shall carry a shovel and 2.5-pound fire extinguisher when operating ATV’s off improved roads.
■ Possession of the following firefighting equipment is required while traveling in a motorized vehicle, except on state highways, county roads and driveways: one shovel and one gallon of water or one 2.5-pound or larger fire extinguisher, except for all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles, which must be equipped with an approved spark arrestor in good working condition.
■ Use of fireworks is prohibited.
■ Cutting, grinding and welding of metal is prohibited. For landowners and employees of the landowner on their own land while conducting activities associated with their livelihood, cutting, grinding and welding of metal is prohibited between the hours of 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. At all other times, the area is to be cleared of flammable vegetation, and the following firefighting equipment is required: one axe, one shovel and one 2.5-pound or larger fire extinguisher in good working order.
Wildland and structural fire protection agencies in Klamath County have agreed to prohibit all outdoor debris burning. Forest operations that require a Permit to Operate Power Driven Machinery are required to have fire tools, on-site water supply, and watchman service on privately owned forest land. The release of sky lanterns are prohibited during any time of the year, and the discharge of exploding targets and the discharge of tracer ammunition are prohibited during the duration of fire season.