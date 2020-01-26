Northwest Farm Credit Services (FCS) awarded Klamath KID Center with a $1,000 Rural Community Grant, according to a news release.
The Klamath KID Center is a non-profit offering childcare and education for children ranging in age from six-weeks old to 10 years old.
“Thank you, Northwest Farm Credit Services, for the grant Klamath KID Center received,” said Klamath Kid Center Executive Director Rhonda Eudaily. “The funds will be used with other community grants we have received to replace our HVAC units. The current units were installed in 1998 and have kept our children in comfort but are now in need of replacement. Thank you for helping us.”
In 2019 FCS committed over $237,000 to 190 projects in rural communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Since the program’s inception in 2007, it has awarded 1,182 grants totaling more than $1.99 million.
The deadline for the next rural community grants is Saturday, Feb. 1. For more information about the grant program visit www.northwestfcs.com/en/Stewardship/rural-community-grant-program.