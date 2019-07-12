An “Immigration Vigil” in front of the Klamath Falls Government Center is planned for next week by the Unitarian Universalist Social Justice Committee.
The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 on the sidewalk at the government center at 305 Main St.
According to a press release, the purpose of the demonstration is to “bear witness to the injustice that is happening in ICE detention facilities.”
The event will be open to the public, and the UUSJC invites the community to “join their voices calling for an end to family separation at the border, lack of sanitation in detention facilities, and human rights abuses by Customs & Border Patrol and the ICE agency.”
There will be songs and a moment of reflection meant to honor the people who have died while attempting to cross the U.S./Mexico border.
Speaking out
“As a community with the Tulelake Internment Camp so near to us in location and in history, we must speak out against the incarceration of asylum seekers, and say “Never Again!”” the press release states.
The Tulelake segregation center and the nearby Camp Tulelake were both used as camps to detain Japanese Americans during World War II, according to the National Park Service website.
“The Tulelake detention facility is right next to us and I think it provides a unique opportunity to focus on not only the current situation but the past internment as well,” said Courtney Neubauer, one of the organizers of the event.
“We’re really thinking about it not from a political stance but from a moral stance,” Neubauer said.
“People who are in the care of the government need to be treated with basic human dignity,” she said. “There are people that don’t have access to toothbrushes and soap.”
The UUSJC is currently looking for speakers to add to the event’s lineup. To contact the Universalist Church, email klamathuu@gmail.com.