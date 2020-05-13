The Resource Partners of the Klamath IDEA announced Monday it will host a “Virtual Business Reopening Summit” on Thursday, May 14 at 11 a.m. to assist local small businesses in being ready to reopen in phase 1 of Oregon’s reopening plan, according to a news release.
The summit will take place via the Zoom video conferencing platform. There is no charge to attend, but advance registration is required.
“Our small business community has been completely rocked for the last couple of months, but that anxiety is turning into optimism, as there is a clear path to reopening our economy,” said Klamath IDEA director Kat Rutledge. “Given the circumstances, that path includes a lot of advance work for our businesses, and many new requirements and regulations. This virtual business reopening summit will give our businesses an opportunity to confirm their understanding of business sector guidelines and ask any remaining questions they are unclear about so that as early as May 15, they can focus on running their business once again.”
Following the release of a general reopening framework last month, Gov. Kate Brown on May 7 issued details of the statewide plan for reopening, including specific guidelines for businesses that will be allowed to open in phase 1. Klamath and Lake counties are among many counties, predominantly in eastern Oregon, that have met the initial health care criteria and have a local framework in place for reopening. It is widely expected that the Gov. Brown will green light Klamath and Lake counties for a reopening date of Friday, May 15.
The summit will provide a brief overview of the overall framework and specific guidance for the public and for employers, followed by sector-specific guidelines for the following business classifications that are set to open in phase 1:
n Outdoor recreation
n Restaurants/bars/tasting rooms/distilleries
n Childcare
n Retail
n Personal services
The general session will include local elected officials and public health representatives. Breakout sessions will be presented by subject matter experts in each business sector and will be moderated by members of the Klamath IDEA eResource team.
To register for the summit visit KlamathIDEA.org. All sessions will be recorded for later viewing.