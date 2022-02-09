Klamath IDEA announced will relaunch the 2022 season of IDEA Talks on March 16 after a two-year hiatus.
The event will feature a well-known entrepreneur, inventor and author, Jeff Kirkham.
Kirkham has multiple registered patents (including the RATS Tourniquet) and helped found several successful businesses including ReadyMan and Black Rifle Coffee Company.
Kirkham served 28 years as a Green Beret, with more than eight years in Afghanistan and Iraq as a member of a counter terrorist direct action unit. He studied six foreign languages and wrote and co-authored multiple nonfiction military and nonmilitary reference works for combat operations, survival and self-defense.
“We could not be more thrilled to re-launch these events with an incredible innovator and entrepreneur like Jeff. We are honored that he agreed to come to the Basin to inspire others by sharing his story, experiences, and accomplishments,” said Kat Rutledge, Klamath IDEA Director, in a press release.
Kirkham helped pioneer the post-apocalyptic military thriller genre in 2018 and went on to sell more than 300,000 books in all formats through his series "Black Autumn." He has co-written numerous fiction and nonfiction books with preparedness expert Jason Ross
The event will be held at The 9th Street Venue from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on March 16. Food, provided by Girasol Family Mexican Restaurant, and one non-alcoholic drink is included in the $40 per person ticket. A no-host bar will be available.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for networking and the at 6:15 p.m. the talk will start.