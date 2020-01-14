A Klamath IDEA Talk scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 15 has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 19, due to snowy weather, according to a news release.
The event will still be held at MC’s on Main in Klamath Falls, scheduled from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The event will feature Eric Nystrom, founder of Keno Tractors; and Mike Woodbury of the Keno Carmel Corn Company.
Klamath IDEA is a community initiative dedicated to creating wealth and prosperity for the communities of South Central Oregon. It is committed to developing a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem to strengthen existing small businesses and support the emergence of new endeavors. Klamath IDEA links several elements of the entrepreneurial ecosystem: economic development organizations, government agencies, business resource providers, and financial and human capital.
Food, provided by MC’s On Main, and one non-alcoholic drink ticket is included in the cost of entry. A no-host bar will be available. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and presentations start at 6 p.m. Those interested in attending this event can purchase discounted tickets in advance online at www.eventbrite.com or Klamath IDEA’s Facebook page for $15. Tickets will also be available at the door for $20.