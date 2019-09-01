Klamath Ice Sports recently held a raffle fundraiser to benefit the Bill Collier Community Ice Arena.
The winner of the kayak from The Ledge outdoor store was Earl Peck. Second place, a season pass for one person to all open skate sessions during the 2019-20 season, went to Lynn Armstrong. Third place, an hour of ice time, went to Iyana Leveque.
Proceeds from the fundraising raffle will be used for several projects. Klamath Ice Sports is currently raising funds to replace an arena chiller which will need replacement in the near future. Funds also go to provide scholarships for participants in the arena’s youth programs.
For more information about the arena, and how to donate, visit klamathicesports.org, or call 541-850-5758.