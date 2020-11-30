Klamath Ice Sports, the owner and operator of the Bill Collier Ice Arena, received an $11,040 grant from the Klamath County Economic Development Grant Program, according to a news release.
The funds received will be used to run specific ice arena programs as well as general operating costs.
The Klamath County Economic Development Grant Program was established years ago to assist local organizations in furthering economic development in Klamath County, with an emphasis on projects that offer special or unique opportunities consistent with local economic development goals and objectives.
Klamath Ice Sports also received a $5,000 grant from the South Central Oregon Economic Development District under its emergency business assistance grant program for small businesses in Klamath and Lake Counties.
The SCOEDD grant program is targeted at businesses with 1 to 25 employees, along with several additional restrictions.
“We are very grateful for these two grants,” said Bill Anderson, director of the Bill Collier Ice Arena. “Since opening in mid-October, we have been operating under COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions set by the state ... which has limited general attendance as well as participation in various ice arena programs. The result has been a substantial reduction in our operating income.”