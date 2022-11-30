As the Klamath Housing Authority welcomes some new potential candidates, the board is also in the process of saying its farewells to its long-time executive director, Diana Otero.
After serving on the board for more than 23 years, Otero will be stepping down as of Jan. 31, 2023. She will assist during the change of hands to ensure a smooth transition for the new director and board members.
At the Tuesday, Nov. 29 KHA meeting, Chairperson Amy Boyven announced the board had selected a strong candidate to fill Otero’s shoes: Ann Malfavon.
For the past 12 years, Malfavon has worked as the KHA financial advisor and gained some experience filling in for Otero during her final vacation.
Following the meeting, Boyven said, Malfavon would be crossing her t’s and dotting her i’s as she officially signs on to become the board’s executive director.
Malfavon said she plans to uphold Otero’s “open door policy” with the staff when she takes over.
The board said it hopes the coming new year will also bring with it a few new faces to fill the vacant positions with KHA.
Bryce Mallory, a financial advisor with Edward Jones, said he spoke with Otero about the open position and intended to see if it would be a good fit.
Southern Central Oregon Economic Development District (SCOEDD) Executive Director Denise Stilwell is another potential candidate. Stilwell said she took over as the director roughly 15 years ago. This was her first KHA board meeting.
Following a round of introductions, Otero brought up the topic of the South Central Oregon (SOCO) low-income housing units.
At the previous KHA meeting in October, Otero had announced that SOCO had approached the board about taking over the ownership and management of three sets of low-income housing units.
Though an exact date has not yet been confirmed, Otero said that it was her understanding that KHA would be granted ownership by the end of the year.