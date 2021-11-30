Several healthcare providers in Klamath County will receive millions in federal COVID relief funding.
The funding comes from a total of $118 million earmarked for COVID relief funding for rural health providers in Oregon, as part of the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said in a press release Tuesday.
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data showed eight healthcare providers in Klamath Falls will receive portions of the funding, with a total of $7,688,916 coming to local health providers.
Sky Lakes Medical Center will receive the lions share of the funding: $7,079,601.
Sky Lakes CEO Paul Stewart said the funds would be used help solidify the hospital’s finances after Sky Lakes, like many hospitals across the country, was forced to cancel many elective procedures and delay equipment upgrades due to influx of COVID-19 patients.
Other healthcare providers to receive funding include Mountain View Physical Therapy, Wholesome Family Medicine, Klamath Hospice, Transformations Wellness Center, Best Care Treatment Services, and West Physician Services. Klamath County Fire District 1, which provides an ambulance service, is also included in the list of recipients.
“For the past 20 months, Oregon’s rural health providers have shouldered a heavy burden of this public health crisis—from illness prevention to treatment to vaccination and boosters—and they have been providing quality treatment 24/7.” Wyden said in the release. “These providers deserve every ounce of federal support to help them keep Oregonians safe and healthy, and I’m glad the ARPA I was proud to support is providing them that help to do their jobs.”
Cornerback Rasul Douglas, running back A.J. Dillon and quarterback Aaron Rodgers speak to the media via Zoom after the Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.