Klamath Health Partnership welcomes Ashley Bryson, MD, as its newest primary care provider, according to a news release. Bryson is a third generation Oregon Duck but sees herself as a reasonable, non-rabid fan. She graduated from Oregon Health Science University School of Medicine.
Bryson completed medical school in Klamath Falls and stayed here for residency. She has spent most of her life in the Pacific Northwest and loves the Klamath Basin. She and her husband have two children, three dogs and two goats. She enjoys gardening and crafting. Bryson is dedicated to serving the poor and vulnerable members of the community, the news release states, and she is committed to our respectful and inclusive healthcare environment where everyone feels valued. Bryson is honored to serve the community at Klamath Health Partnership.
Klamath Health Partnership is a Federally Qualified Health Center, a health center program grantee under 42 U.S.C. 254b. Klamath Health Partnership operates four clinics: Klamath Open Door at 2074 S. Sixth St., Campus Convenient Care at 2684 Campus Drive, School Based Health Center at 3013 Summer Lane, and Chiloquin Open Door at 103 Wasco Ave., in Chiloquin. For additional information call 541-851-8110.