Klamath Health Partnership welcomes Megan McLean, DMD, as its newest dental provider, according to a news release.
McLean became interested in dentistry through her love of the sciences and her passion for helping people. As McLean explains, “It is so rewarding to come to work every day and help people regain their confidence through an improved smile.” McLean completed her undergraduate degree at Indiana University Southeast and earned her Doctor of Dental Medicine from the University of Louisville School of Dentistry.
McLean and her husband hail from Louisville, Kentucky, and enjoy rock climbing, hiking and camping. As self-described foodies, they love trying out new restaurants and recipes. The McLeans are new to the Pacific Northwest and are looking forward to exploring the area’s state and national parks.
