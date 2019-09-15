Klamath Health Partnership welcomes Jan Hallock, DO, as its newest medical provider.
Hallock was raised in Klamath Falls and graduated from Klamath Union High School. Hallock earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Oregon and her doctor of osteopathic medicine from Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences. She recently completed her family medicine residency at Trios Health.
“After moving around so much for my education, I am really happy to be back home in the Klamath Basin,” said Hallock. Hallock specializes in family medicine with particular interest in emotional and behavioral health, women’s health, and osteopathic manipulative treatment.
Klamath Health Partnership is a Federally Qualified Health Center, and operates four clinics: Klamath Open Door at 2074 S. Sixth St., Campus Convenient Care at 2684 Campus Drive, School Based Health Center at 3013 Summer Lane, and Chiloquin Open Door at 103 Wasco Ave. in Chiloquin. For more information, call 541-851-8110.