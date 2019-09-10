Klamath Health Partnership recently promoted Amanda Blodgett to the chief operations officer position, according to a news release.
Blodgett uses her own experience as a healthcare consumer to guide her in directing the operations of KHP’s several clinics. Following a family member’s near fatal accident and the subsequent challenges of navigating the healthcare system,she knew wanted to improve the patient’s experience in healthcare.
“I never fully understood the difficulties our patients were experiencing with trying to coordinate insurance, specialists and primary care until I experienced it myself," Blodgett said. "That experience motivates me to come to work every day and look for opportunities to make things better for our patients and their families.”
Blodgett replaces George Olson, who accepted a position in another state. Blodgett’s appointment follows a national search that attracted nearly 50 external and internal candidates. Blodgett has worked for KHP since February of 2018, most recently serving as quality officer. In her new role, Blodgett oversees operations of all KHP clinic locations and will direct the opening of KHP’s future locations.
“I am excited about this new challenge. KHP provides outstanding healthcare to all, regardless of the ability to pay. I am incredibly proud of that. Klamath Falls is my hometown, and our mission to serve the underserved in our community is very important to me. I am honored to be a part of the team that will lead KHP into its next chapter,” she said.
Blodgett earned her Master of Business Administration with an emphasis on healthcare administration from Ashford University. She served as an active duty guardsman at the 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field and volunteers with various youth organizations in the community.
Klamath Health Partnership is a federally qualified health center and operates four area clinics: Klamath Open Door at 2074 S. Sixth St., Campus Convenient Care at 2684 Campus Drive, School Based Health Center at 3013 Summer Lane, and Chiloquin Open Door at 103 Wasco Ave. in Chiloquin. For additional information call 541-851-8110.