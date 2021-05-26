Klamath Health Partnership and Henley High School are partnering to offer the Pfizer vaccine at an event on Friday, June 4, according to a KHP news release.
The event is open to anyone 15 or older and 12-14 who have parental consent. It will take place at the Henley High School entrance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and include free food, drinks, music, and prizes. While Henley High School students and their families are encouraged to attend, anyone within the community may come.
Klamath Health Partnership is proud to be working with Henley High School to continue COVID-19 vaccination outreach among Klamath County’s youth. Henley High School will be the first of the Klamath County School District to host a Pfizer vaccine event. The goal is to reach younger age groups, as the CDC has just recently lowered the vaccination age to 12. All are welcome to attend and ask questions. Henley High School faculty will be present to greet attendees and a provider will be on-site to answer any questions.
Attendees should expect a check-in and screening process before moving to a vaccination station to receive their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Attendees will be observed for 15-30 minutes following their vaccination. After the observation period, attendees are invited to stay for free food, drinks, chances to win prizes from local vendors, and enjoy music.
For additional information call Klamath Health Partnership at 541-851-8110.