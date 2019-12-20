A report of a suspicious envelope that potentially contained a hazardous substance resulted in the evacuation of employees at a Klamath Falls business Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the Klamath County Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Klamath County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Keno Fire, Klamath County Fire District 1, and Klamath-Lake Regional HazMat Team, were dispatched to Production Metal Forming on Highway 66 for reports of a suspicious envelope. Several employees were transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center for precautionary reasons and later released.
According to the news release, all precautions were taken and it was determined there was no immediate danger to the public. However, the office portion of the facility remains under quarantine during the investigation. Klamath County Emergency Management, Klamath County Public Health, and Klamath County Sheriff’s Office are working with all relevant State and Federal partners in the investigation.