Klamath Gun Club will reopen to the public on Sunday, May 24, according to a news release.
The Klamath Gun Club will be available starting at 10 a.m.; cost is $5 for 25 targets. New shooters are welcome and will receive assistance if needed. Club memberships are also available for $50 annually.
The Klamath Gun Club will implement proper social distancing practices and limit the number of people with access at one time in accordance with COVID-19 procedures. In addition, the restrooms will be open through doors outside of the club to further operate while maximizing social distancing to limit potential spread of COVID-19.
Klamath Gun Club is located at 5700 Wocus Road in Klamath Falls. For more information visit https://klamath-gun-club.hub.biz/.