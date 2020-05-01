The Klamath County Grand Jury has released its report on an officer-involved shooting that occurred April 10 near the northern intersection of Highway 97 and Wocus Road and resulted in the death of the suspect, Matthew Brennon Goff. “After a careful examination of all the evidence,” the grand jury determined that the use of deadly force by Oregon State Police Trooper Justin Henrick and Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputy Maria Gray was justified.
The grand jury’s examination of evidence included witness statements, E-911 calls, footage from officers’ body and dash-mounted cameras, the investigation conducted by the Klamath Falls Police Department and the testimony of officers from the Oregon State Police and Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.
Prior to the law enforcement officers’ encounter with Goff, reports indicated that Goff had committed an assault, was intoxicated, had a young child with him, and was in possession of a firearm, the grand jury’s press release details. Deputies from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1700 block of Fargo Street and discovered that Goff had fled the scene with his 6 year old child.
While attempting to investigate the initial assault and reports that Goff was driving while intoxicated, pursuing officers observed aggressive, threatening and irrational behaviors, the release explains. “Goff continued to flee, driving recklessly and at extremely high speeds. In an effort to end the pursuit, Trooper Henrick attempted to incapacitate Goff’s vehicle,” the release notes.
A report about the incident released by the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office on the evening of April 10 explained that deputies deployed a spike strip on Highway 97 and the vehicle was brought to a stop on Wocus Road. “The driver exited the vehicle and fired numerous shots at the officers. Law enforcement returned fire,” that report stated.
The grand jury’s release adds that “Goff was armed with an AR-15 style weapon and was in possession of a total of 10 fully-loaded magazines and more than 250 rounds of ammunition.”
“Goff fired at least 36 rounds into three vehicles occupied by Troopers Henrick, Gordon and Torres and Deputies Gray and Petersen. Trooper Gordon was struck. Deputy Gray and Trooper Henrick returned fire. Goff was struck and officers attempted to administer life-saving measures. Goff was declared dead at the scene,” the grand jury’s release describes. Goff’s child was not physically harmed, according to the Klamath County’s DA’s report.
A post on the Oregon State Police’s Facebook page on April 13 noted that the officer who was shot during the incident, Oregon State Police Trooper Kameron Gordon, was recovering and doing well.
The grand jury’s release expresses, “Law enforcement continually places their lives at risk when responding to volatile domestic disturbances. Unfortunately, there are times when a suspect’s behaviors and interactions with law enforcement force officers to use deadly force for their own safety and/or the safety of others. At such times, an officer is justified in using deadly force. Trooper Justin Henrick and Deputy Maria Gray were confronted with such a scenario … We regret the circumstances that forced Trooper Henrick and Deputy Gray into a decision law enforcement never wants to have to make and are thankful that all officers involved are safe.”