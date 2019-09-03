The annual genealogy seminar sponsored by the Klamath Basin Genealogical Society will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, in the Klamath County Library, according to a news release.
Sessions will include:
n “You Found Them in the Cenus, Now What?” from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
n “Finding Religious Records” from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m.
n “Probate Records Prove Connections” from 1 to 2 p.m.
n “Finding Maiden Names” from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m.
Cost is $25 for members and $35 for non-members. Forms are available at the Klamath County Libraries and also from kbgskf@gmail.com.
Speaker, Janice Sellars, is a professional genealogist specializing in Jewish, African American, dual citizenship and newspaper research.
The Klamath Basin Genealogical Society holds its regular meetings on the second Thursday of the even numbered months and workshops on the odd-numbered months. Meetings are held at the Klamath County Library meeting room from 6 to 8 p.m.