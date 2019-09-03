Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

The annual genealogy seminar sponsored by the Klamath Basin Genealogical Society will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, in the Klamath County Library, according to a news release.

Sessions will include:

n “You Found Them in the Cenus, Now What?” from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

n “Finding Religious Records” from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m.

n “Probate Records Prove Connections” from 1 to 2 p.m.

n “Finding Maiden Names” from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m.

Cost is $25 for members and $35 for non-members. Forms are available at the Klamath County Libraries and also from kbgskf@gmail.com.

Speaker, Janice Sellars, is a professional genealogist specializing in Jewish, African American, dual citizenship and newspaper research.

The Klamath Basin Genealogical Society holds its regular meetings on the second Thursday of the even numbered months and workshops on the odd-numbered months. Meetings are held at the Klamath County Library meeting room from 6 to 8 p.m.

