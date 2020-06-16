Klamath County Freedom Celebration/Foundation announced planned community activities in celebration of the Fourth of July Independence Day holiday in Klamath Falls, according to a news release.
Activities planned include an Independence Day Drive-Thru Display car show in lieu of the traditional parade on Main Street, which will be limited to 40 entries. Entrant’s parking will be on the north of Main Street, while spectators in vehicles will be able to drive down Main Street to see display. During this event there will be no parking permitted on Main Street, except for vehicles entered in the event.
Sign-up for the Drive-thru event will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 4 on Spring Street at Sharky’s Shack, with the display available to the public from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will also include a flyover by Kingsley Field aircraft and DJ music provided along Main Street. More information is available at www.klamathfc.org.
Also on Saturday, July 4, a drive-in fireworks show will be held at the Klamath County Fairgrounds, starting at 7:30 p.m. with fireworks to commence at 10 p.m. It will be a vehicle-only show inside the RV and carnival area of the fairgrounds, utilizing proper spacing between vehicles. Participants are welcome to bring their own food and drink, but alcohol and personal fireworks are not permitted. No vendor spaces will be offered.
For more information or to volunteer contact Doug Brown at 541-281-7094 or email klamathfreedom@gmail.com.