Color guard stands at attention at Veterans Memorial Park prior to the start of a remembrance ceremony coordinated by Klamath Freedom Celebration.

 H&N photo by Kurt Liedtke

The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Klamath Freedom Celebration announced on Friday, May 15 that due to COVID-19 crowd restrictions the annual Memorial Day parade in Klamath Falls has been cancelled, according to a news release.

The parade, scheduled for Monday, May 25, has become a mainstay of Klamath Falls celebrations, culminating with speeches at Veterans Memorial Park honoring veterans.

Klamath Feedom Celebration, co-organizers of the annual event, are still accepting applications for the annual Fourth of July parade. Entrants can register at www.klamathfc.org.

