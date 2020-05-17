The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Klamath Freedom Celebration announced on Friday, May 15 that due to COVID-19 crowd restrictions the annual Memorial Day parade in Klamath Falls has been cancelled, according to a news release.
The parade, scheduled for Monday, May 25, has become a mainstay of Klamath Falls celebrations, culminating with speeches at Veterans Memorial Park honoring veterans.
Klamath Feedom Celebration, co-organizers of the annual event, are still accepting applications for the annual Fourth of July parade. Entrants can register at www.klamathfc.org.