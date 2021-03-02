Klamath Film’s monthly meetings will return to in-person events, while still offering an online option, on Thursday, March 4 at 6 p.m. at the Falls Taphouse in Klamath Falls, according to a news release.
The monthly meetings are an opportunity to hear updates about filmmaking in the Klamath Basin and production work opportunities, upcoming events, and interact with professionals in the film industry. The March meeting will include selections of new board members based on member vote and a virtual conversation with Hollywood film producer Max Siemers – whose work as a film producer includes the popular Netflix “To All the Boys…” film series.
The meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. outside at the Falls Taphouse, located at 2215 Shallock Avenue. Food and drinks are available. The meetings are free and open to the public.
Activities will also be available simultaneously online via GoToMeeting. Login details are available at www.klamathfilm.org.