The Klamath Farm Expo Open House is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Klamath County Event Center at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
The event is free and features family fun from a got milk photo booth, paper making, roping display and info and product displays. Madalyn Cory and the Henley Beef 4-H Club will also hold a beef fitting demonstration.
“This is an absolutely awesome event for parents and children to share together! See live farm animals and farm and forest product displays,” stated a flyer for the event.
There will also be a gift basket drawing for one adult and one child. The event is hosted by the Klamath County Farm Bureau and the Klamath County Cattlewomen.