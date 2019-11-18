The Klamath Family Warming Center is set to open in Klamath Falls on Dec. 8.
The center is at Thrive Church, formerly called Klamath Assembly of God, on South Laguna Street. It can serve up to 30 people per night with a warm place to sleep, showers and a meal in the morning.
The center also provides bedding and clean clothes if needed.
“We’ve been pretty happy with the way things have gone. We really feel like we’ve created a safe atmosphere,” Director Kathy Crabtree said.
She said not much has changed this year, except now the station has a computer for signing people in, rather than signing people in by hand.
Just about anyone can come to the center, according to Crabtree, but no drugs or alcohol are allowed inside, and those who have been convicted of sex crimes are not allowed to stay.
Although drugs and alcohol are not allowed inside, Crabtree said being sober is not a requirement.
“If they are not creating problems, they can stay all night there,” Crabtree said.
A meeting for those interested in volunteering at the center will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov 19, in the Thrive Church gymnasium. Volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by a family member.