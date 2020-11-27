Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Warming Center tables during COVID

Plexiglas dividers on tables separate those eating at the Klamath Family Warming Center to protect against COVID-19 when the center opens on Dec. 1.

 Staff photo by Becca Robbins

The Klamath Family Warming Center is preparing to open its doors Dec. 1 for winter shelter as well as meals, during a record-breaking year for unemployment and during a time when warming centers across the country may not be able to open.

Warming Center COVID protections

The Klamath Family Warming Center has some new precautions in place to protect against COVID-19 while continuing to provide shelter, meals and more for those in need. Plexiglas on tables and between beds are some of the new COVID precautions.

The center looks a little different this year with Plexiglas on tables and between the beds that have been set up in the gym next to Thrive Church.

People will also enter the warming center in smaller groups and staff will check their temperatures before they enter. Guests will also have to answer a health questionnaire.

Staff at the warming center are also stepping up cleaning, with extra effort on high touch surfaces, like bathrooms, every hour.

The doors will open two weeks earlier than their normal opening date of Dec 15. Director Kathy Crabtree said they are opening early after they were asked by Klamath Basin Behavioral Health to provide shelter for an additional two weeks.

Warming Center beds during COVID

Plastic barriers meant to protect against the spread of COVID-19 stand between beds at the Klamath Family Warming Center, which is prepared to open for the winter on December 1.

Crabtree said Klamath County Public Health visited the facility and reviewed its operations to be sure it fit COVID guidelines. Crabtree said she’s amazed that they’ve been able to open, considering restrictions on businesses and facilities of all kinds.

“We’re going to do everything we can to keep people safe on both sides,” Crabtree said.

Those staying at the warming shelter will have to wear a mask and staff will ensure people are keeping their distance as much as possible.

“Safe and warm,” said operations manager Richard Wohlers.

Crabtree said this year’s early start is in large part thanks to their partner, Klamath and Lake Community Action Services, which also provides resources for people experiencing homelessness. KLCAS also helped the warming center get funding for upgrades to the facility, like a new stove and new mattresses for the beds.

The guests who come to the warming center year after year notice the improvements, Crabtree said, and the improvements can be a symbol to them that they matter.

Warming Center food and supplies

Food and other supplies at the Klamath Family Warming Center as staff prepares to open the center on Dec. 1.

Like many other organizations across the country that rely on volunteers, the numbers of helping hands are down at the warming center this year. That’s meant they’ve had to hire more staff to fill the roles of volunteers.

Although many people’s lives have changed this year, Crabtree said their motivations for opening have remained the same as they prep the gym for yet another winter of providing for those in need.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

Tags