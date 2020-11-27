The Klamath Family Warming Center is preparing to open its doors Dec. 1 for winter shelter as well as meals, during a record-breaking year for unemployment and during a time when warming centers across the country may not be able to open.
The center looks a little different this year with Plexiglas on tables and between the beds that have been set up in the gym next to Thrive Church.
People will also enter the warming center in smaller groups and staff will check their temperatures before they enter. Guests will also have to answer a health questionnaire.
Staff at the warming center are also stepping up cleaning, with extra effort on high touch surfaces, like bathrooms, every hour.
The doors will open two weeks earlier than their normal opening date of Dec 15. Director Kathy Crabtree said they are opening early after they were asked by Klamath Basin Behavioral Health to provide shelter for an additional two weeks.
Crabtree said Klamath County Public Health visited the facility and reviewed its operations to be sure it fit COVID guidelines. Crabtree said she’s amazed that they’ve been able to open, considering restrictions on businesses and facilities of all kinds.
“We’re going to do everything we can to keep people safe on both sides,” Crabtree said.
Those staying at the warming shelter will have to wear a mask and staff will ensure people are keeping their distance as much as possible.
“Safe and warm,” said operations manager Richard Wohlers.
Crabtree said this year’s early start is in large part thanks to their partner, Klamath and Lake Community Action Services, which also provides resources for people experiencing homelessness. KLCAS also helped the warming center get funding for upgrades to the facility, like a new stove and new mattresses for the beds.
The guests who come to the warming center year after year notice the improvements, Crabtree said, and the improvements can be a symbol to them that they matter.
Like many other organizations across the country that rely on volunteers, the numbers of helping hands are down at the warming center this year. That’s meant they’ve had to hire more staff to fill the roles of volunteers.
Although many people’s lives have changed this year, Crabtree said their motivations for opening have remained the same as they prep the gym for yet another winter of providing for those in need.