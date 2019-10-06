October was first proclaimed Head Start Awareness Month by President Ronald Reagan on Oct. 2, 1982. Declaring this month gives the opportunity to share Head Start with our community and celebrate the life-changing impact of Head Start. Each year more than 1 million children and families are served by Head Start across the nation including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
Head Start was launched in 1965 by President Lyndon B. Johnson to provide comprehensive services of health, nutrition, social services, education, and parent involvement for the whole family.
Klamath Family Head Start has been serving children and families in our community since 1978.
We accept applications throughout the year. For further information about your local Klamath Family Head Start program call 541-882-5988 or stop by 1940 S. Sixth St.