One Klamath County employee is using her free time at home to help the community protect themselves from COVID-19 by making fabric masks that she’s donated to health clinics and agencies around Klamath Falls.
Heidi Gaither, who works for Klamath County Developmental Disabilities, and her mother-in-law, Tina Westlake, have made 275 masks that they’ve donated to Sky Lakes Medical Center, Klamath Health Partnership and Klamath Women’s Clinic. Next, they plan to donate masks to Public Health.
Gaither and Westlake dusted off family sewing machines and got to work two weeks ago, and have been sewing ever since.
On Tuesday Gaither also brought masks to each of the three Klamath County Commissioners at the board’s morning business meeting.
Gaither said they’ve had community members donate supplies to them so they can keep cranking out the protective gear and has felt people rallying behind them.
“It’s just awesome that the community’s coming together to support one another when everything feels so uncertain. And so I think that, to me, those are the types of things that I want to be thinking about right now when everyone is so kind of caught up or focused on the doom and gloom of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gaither said. “So for me, it’s about just, you know, doing what we can to help one another.”
Gaither said they began making masks after Sky Lakes’ call to action that the community should be wearing masks. Gaither’s mother and sister-in-law work at the hospital, so she knew of the need for more masks there. From there, Gaither said they received requests for masks from other clinics and have donated supplies the way of other health care providers.
“We just said, you know, we’re staying home to stay safe under Governor Brown’s orders, and so we might as well be utilizing our time to be doing something productive and helpful for the community,” she said. “It’s really important that everyone’s using them.”
Although people have asked, Gaither said the masks her family makes are not for sale as they are donating their time to make them and the community is donating the supplies. Therefore, she will donate the masks where they are needed.
“It’s not about monetary gain ... these are donated materials and we’re donating our time to the greater good,” she said.
She does encourage people who have the time and the sewing skills, though, to take up mask-making themselves with the abundance of templates and guidance online. With all of the resources on the internet, she said you don’t have to be a master sewer to make masks.
“For even those that aren’t really comfortable with sewing, it’s a great way to, like, dust off the old machine and give it a whirl or you know, at least give it a shot to pass some of the time,” she said.
Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris reminded people, however, that masks are not a substitute for social distancing of six feet and staying home as much as possible.
The Centers for Disease Control says that masks do not prevent people from contracting COVID-19, but can prevent people from spreading the disease in the instance that someone has the virus and doesn’t know it yet.