Klamath Falls City Council will conduct a public hearing at 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 3 in the City Council Chambers of the City Administration Building, according to a news release.
The purpose of the public hearing is to consider a zone change 1-Z-19 for Panterra NW, which is requesting a zone change for a 22.75-acre parcel from Industrial (I) to General Commercial (GC) zoning to accommodate a proposed overnight RV Park. The property is presently undeveloped, identified as Parcel 1 of Land Partition 12-18, and is located on the northern side of Dan O’Brien Way, east of Hwy. 97.
All interested citizens will have the opportunity to give written and oral comments. Disabled persons desiring information may call the City’s TDD line at 883-5324. The Klamath Falls City Council Administration Building is at 500 Klamath Ave. For more information contact the City Planning Division at 541-883-4950.