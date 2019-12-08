On the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor naval station, Klamath Falls World War II veteran Anthony Alonzo said he appreciates the chance to remember that day.
“It’s right to keep remembering,” he said. “We have a habit of waving our flags and then in two months we forget again.”
Klamath Falls commemorated the anniversary of the attack that spurred the United States’ entry into World War II with a Ceremony of Remembrance at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 1383 Saturday morning.
As Alonzo began talking after the ceremony, people gathered around to listen to what the 97-year-old had to say, recounting his time as an opera singer in San Francisco and his opportunity to sing for President Nixon. He also spoke of his proximity to the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
Planes overhead
He said he joined the Army in October of 1941 and was stationed in Honolulu. He remembers hearing planes over the barracks and wondering what was going on. At the time he didn’t realize they were Japanese planes.
“I was present when Japanese planes came through a ridge that was open and a couple of us guys said, ‘Wait a minute — weren’t those Japanese — what the hell are Japanese planes doing here,’” Alonzo said. “The beginning of Pearl Harbor.”
“Suddenly you hear this roar of planes and you — ‘What the hell — oh pardon me — what the hell is that.’ We didn’t realize they were Japanese planes. But after, we realized what had happened.”
Symbolic presence
During Saturday’s Ceremony of Remembrance, a table in the front of the room sat adorned with symbols representing prisoners of war or those missing in action. “This table is a way of symbolizing the fact there are those that are missing from our midst. They are commonly called POWs or MIAs. We call them brothers,” Chaplain Ben Quen said. “They are unable to be with us this day, so we remember them because of their incarceration.”
Quen outlined what each element of the display meant.
“The table set for one is small, symbolizing the frailty of one prisoner against his oppressors. Remember. The table is round to show our everlasting concern for our missing. Remember. The tablecloth is white, symbolizing the purity of their intentions to respond to their country’s call to arms. Remember. The lone candle symbolizes the frailty of a prisoner, alone, trying to stand up against his oppressors. Remember. The single red rose displayed in a vase reminds us of the life of each of the missing, as well as the loved ones and friends who keep the faith, awaiting their return. Remember.
“The red ribbon tied to the vase is a symbol of our continued determination to account for our missing. Remember. A sliced lemon on a bread plate is to remind us of their bitter faith. Remember. A pinch of salt symbolizes their family’s tears as they wait. Remember. The Bible represents the strength gained through faith to sustain those lost from their country founded as one nation under God. Remember. The glass is inverted. They cannot toast with us today. Remember. The chair is empty. They are still missing.”
Significant day
Karen Johnson, Col. U.S. Army retired and Commander of the VFW District 5, spoke about the significance of this anniversary.
“That day of infamy produced many U.S. casualties. 3,500 dead or wounded, 18 ships sunk or damaged and more than 350 aircraft destroyed,” Johnson said. “Today, though a great many survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor and those who fought in World War II are no longer with us, we will always remember their contribution through service and their devotion to duty.”
Despite that terrible day in Hawaii in 1941, one of the highlights, Alonzo said, was all of the wonderful people he met while he served in the military until 1946.