Brittany Kostecka of Klamath Falls won Christmas clothing and boots for the entire family in the Conquer Covid campaign.

Kostecka was selected in a random drawing of all Klamath County residents that have entered at conquercovidinklamath.com.

Each week the prize changes and this week they will pay your electric bill for one year up to $2,500. The drawing for this week’s prize will take place Monday morning.

The grand prize is the winner’s choice of a new Dodge pickup or a new Durango SUV. There are numerous runner up prizes as well.

To enter Klamath County residents can go to conquercovidinklamath.com. There is nothing to buy and no charge to enter. The site also lists all prizes, rules and vaccination sites.