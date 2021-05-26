Ashley Marie Smith pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon after she fired a shot at a man in Chiloquin in April who was driving away from an altercation with Smith and others.
Smith was sentenced to one year in prison and two years of parole.
Charges of attempted assault, felon in possession of a firearm and first-degree theft were dismissed as a part of a plea agreement.
Deputy District Attorney for Klamath County Cole Chase said that, after reviewing the evidence, it didn’t seem they could prove the attempted assault charge beyond a reasonable doubt because Smith likely would’ve fired more than one shot if she intended to injure someone.
He said the unlawful use of a weapon charge was the most appropriate conviction because, “The facts seem to support that defendant was threatening the victim with the weapon, but probably did not intend to cause serious physical injury.”