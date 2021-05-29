On May 27, 2020, around 11 p.m., Edy Lipanovich stabbed Mr. Welhoelter, her husband, in the chest and arm. The state charged attempted murder, assault I and unlawful use of a weapon in the initial aftermath. Further investigation determined Ms. Lipanovich did not intend to kill Mr. Welhoelter.
The State Hospital found she suffers from an Unspecified Neurocognitive Disorder leading to irrational and unsubstantiated beliefs that direct her behaviors at times.
Friday the State and defense counsel conducted a settlement conference under the supervision of The Honorable Judge Bunch. After review of the facts of the case, information on the mental status of Lipanovich and additional investigation reports, Judge Bunch assisted the parties in reaching a resolution. Lipanovich pled to Attempted Assault I, a B Felony, with a sentence of sixty-six months in the Oregon Department of Corrections and Unlawful Use of a Weapon with 24 months in the Department of Corrections both to be followed by 36 months post-prison supervision.
With his extensive experience in the criminal justice realm, Judge Bunch felt this was a just resolution in light of Lipanovich’s diminished capacity and the proof issues this created for the State with the initial charges.