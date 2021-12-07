It was 80 years ago, but Cindy DeRosier still can’t forget it.
It was 8 o’clock on a Sunday morning when her family received a phone call from her aunt insisting: “You better put the radio on. The Japanese are bombing us.”
It was Dec. 7, 1941, the day the Japanese invaded Pearl Harbor.
The 10-year-old sixth grader, then Cindy Chung, was living with her family in Honolulu. When they turned on their radio she remembers the announcer saying, “We are under attack! This is the real thing! Take cover!”
So, what did she and family do?
“We were all outside watching the planes come and go. Seeing the black smoke of the fires. We really didn’t know what to do.”
She tells of neighbors who drove to the naval base “because they wanted to help.” They never made it. The two fathers and their sons were struck by a bomb and killed.
Pearl Harbor, of course, was historic. It triggered the United States’ entry into World War II and set in motion four years of change for residents of the Hawaiian Islands, which was then just a U.S. territory.
Some memories persist.
The day of bombing, for example, DeRosier remembers seeing black smoke coming out of the chimney of the nearby Japanese consulate, where it’s believed documents were being burnt. Soon after the bombing, many heads of households of neighboring Japanese families, including a man who was a naval architect, were taken into police custody.
“As a kid, it didn’t really register,” DeRosier admits of the forced removal of Japanese families to relocation centers.
The bombing led to a declaration of martial law, the imposition of curfews, and requirements that all windows be painted black.
Islanders were inoculated against possible diseases. Her father, Jack — like other amateur radio operators — had his shortwave radio confiscated. Everyone was fingerprinted and given identity cards. Many beaches were closed and covered with barbed wire. Gas masks were issued.
“We had to have them with us all times,” said DeRosier.
When she returned to school several months later, smoke bombs were thrown in class to train students to use their gas masks and test their effectiveness.
Some memories are lighthearted. After the bombing, her father hurried to a neighborhood market to stock up on food. But, after being distracted by the hubbub, he forgot to take the groceries home. Several days later the market owner reminded him about his full grocery sacks.
“And of course,” as DeRosier smilingly recalls, “We didn’t go to school.” But, less delightedly, “we had to go to school in the summer to make up for that lost time.”
She remembers rationing was minimal, mainly limited to gasoline, “although fresh fruit and meat were hard to get.”
It helped that her grandmother raised chickens. She still laughs about shoe rationing, something that didn’t impact her, “because we went to school barefoot.”
There were concerns about what might have happened if the Japanese had invaded and captured Hawaii. Her family is Chinese and Chinese friends had told them about the brutal treatment they had received by their Japanese captors. They “were afraid that was going to happen to us,” she said,
DeRosier, who was born on the Hawaiian island of Molokai, remembers the way life changed after the invasion. Her father, a civilian with the signal corps, commonly worked 18- to 20-hour days, often seven days a week, with no vacation.
Japanese women, who wore traditional kimonos before the invasion, changed their styles.
“None of them wore any kind of Japanese costume. They wore dresses. If you were perceived as Japanese, there were difficulties,” she said.
DeRosier’s first-hand experiences at Pearl Harbor came into play while working for the Klamath Falls City School District and helping select history textbooks.
“I would always look in the social sciences books and see how they handled Pearl Harbor,” she said.
After graduating from high school in post-WWII Honolulu, she went to the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colo., where she earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in English. While there she met and, in 1952, married another graduate student, Robert “Bob” DeRosier. They taught in Colorado before moving to Klamath Falls in 1954.
He taught a year at Klamath Union High School, then transferred to what is now Oregon Institute of Technology. Bob, who died in 2002, was an English instructor and eventually department chairman. He served as OIT’s placement director until his 1986 retirement.
Cindy taught from 1954 to 1957, originally at Fairview Elementary School, then took off several years to raise the couple’s then-young children: Robert Jr., Michael and Kelly Jo. DeRosier returned to teaching in 1964 and was the district’s elementary curriculum director when she retired in 1991.
The DeRosier family visited Pearl Harbor several years ago because, Cindy “wanted the kids to have been there.”
Memories of Pearl Harbor persist, but DeRosier says “we just put up with what we had to do. It’s just something that happened. It was part of my life. You have to move on.”