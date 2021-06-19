A Klamath Falls woman died Friday in a single vehicle crash on Highway 140.
Donna Palmer, 65, was driving eastbound about 11 a.m. at milepost 60 when her vehicle left the road and rolled down an embankment.
According to Oregon State Police, Palmer was transported by air ambulance to Rogue Regional Medical Center where they were pronounced deceased.
The sole passenger in the vehicle, Gerald Berton, 66, of Klamath Falls, was transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center. His condition was not known as of Saturday.
OSP was assisted by Klamath Fire District 1 and ODOT.