A Klamath Falls woman died Sunday in a single vehicle crash south of Klamath Falls.
Rashonda Monique Kazan, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the Klamath County Sheriff's Office, Kazan was driving around 11 a.m. near the intersection of Spring Lake Road and Old Midland Road when she crashed.
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies, fire personnel from Kingsley Fire, fire and EMS personnel from Klamath County Fire District 1, volunteers from KCSO Dive Rescue, and troopers from Oregon State Police responded.
While the crash is still under investigation deputies believe alcohol was a factor, according to the sheriff's office.