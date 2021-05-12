Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

A Klamath Falls woman died Sunday in a single vehicle crash south of Klamath Falls.

Rashonda Monique Kazan, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Klamath County Sheriff's Office, Kazan was driving around 11 a.m. near the intersection of Spring Lake Road and Old Midland Road when she crashed.

Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies, fire personnel from Kingsley Fire, fire and EMS personnel from Klamath County Fire District 1, volunteers from KCSO Dive Rescue, and troopers from Oregon State Police responded.

While the crash is still under investigation deputies believe alcohol was a factor, according to the sheriff's office.

