Madison McCuiston, of Klamath Falls, was crowned United States of America Miss Oregon at the state pageant last month and will travel the state advocating for military veterans.
McCuiston is a 2016 graduate of Triad School and attends Arizona State University where she studies graphic information technology and communications.
She won the title at the Oct. 18 pageant in Salem where she competed against women ages 18-28 in interview, swimsuit, evening gown and onstage question categories.
She is a small business owner, freelance graphic designer and a member of the Klamath County Veterans Council.
McCuiston will compete in the USOA national pageant in San Antonio, Texas from Feb. 11 to 15.