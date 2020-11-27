Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
McCuiston Miss Oregon

Madison McCuiston from Klamath Falls was crowned Miss Oregon at the United States of America state pageant in Salem on Oct. 18.

 Submitted photo

Madison McCuiston, of Klamath Falls, was crowned United States of America Miss Oregon at the state pageant last month and will travel the state advocating for military veterans.

McCuiston is a 2016 graduate of Triad School and attends Arizona State University where she studies graphic information technology and communications.

She won the title at the Oct. 18 pageant in Salem where she competed against women ages 18-28 in interview, swimsuit, evening gown and onstage question categories.

She is a small business owner, freelance graphic designer and a member of the Klamath County Veterans Council.

McCuiston will compete in the USOA national pageant in San Antonio, Texas from Feb. 11 to 15.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

