Nataliya Hamilton was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1971. The youngest of 13 Levchuk children, her parents were World War II heroes that, over the decades, had been pushed deep into poverty by the yoke of the USSR.
“I’m the last of 13," laughed Nataliya. "My parents kept going until they made a perfect child."
She didn’t own shoes or underwear until she was of school age. Her family waited often in bread lines, pushed together so tightly that young Nataliya thought she might suffocate.
Her father was an illiterate Ukrainian who spoke many languages — including Polish, Romanian and German. Even though he couldn’t read, he was conscripted during World War II by the invading German army to work as a translator. He has since been credited with saving the lives of many Jews by giving them information about German plans and imploring them to run away rather than be sent to concentration camps.
“He was an absolute hero,” said Nataliya.
So, too, was her mother. She was awarded a medal for her wartime bravery by Leonid Brezhnev, at the time the General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.
“She refused to go,” said Nataliya. “She made him send the medal.”
The Levchuks were patriotic people, loyal to a Ukraine that was decimated during the war and then impoverished and exploited by Soviet occupation.
It was in that world that Nataliya grew up — a world that opened dramatically in 1991. Two years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, Ukraine declared its independence and remade itself into a fledgling democracy.
Still, it was corrupt country not yet rid of Soviet ways. Nataliya, then 20, was driven and ambitious. She found work as purchaser, often traveling abroad to find goods to sell in Ukraine. She said corrupt organization kept hassling her, hoping to take their cut. They destroyed her vehicles once and stole her property.
"It was a very difficult time," she told the Herald and News on Tuesday. "Everything was very constricted. There was more freedom but there was so much not right."
Nataliya dreamed of the United States. The young businesswoman applied for a visa over and over again, but years and then a decade passed. She had stopped taking her English lessons, thinking her dream of emigrating to the West was over.
But in 2000, at the time a 29-year-old mother of a young girl, Nataliya got her wish. She got immigration papers that allowed her into the United States. She first made her home in the desert town of Bishop, Calif., not speaking much English at all. But she had a background in fashion and design and quickly got a sewing job at an upholstery store, where language skills weren't needed.
She worked at it. Eventually, she got hired at Radio Shack, then moved up to be named manager at Kmart. After driving her daughter to a soccer game near Reno, Nev., she decided to move to the area. She quit her job, bought a house in Carson City, Nev., and then bought some furniture. At the furniture store, the manager was so struck by her he offered her a job on the spot.
"I just came in for furniture and he said to come back tomorrow and you can start," said Nataliya.
She was a natural salesperson, quickly becoming tops in the 30-year history of the store, she said. Nataliya parlayed that into a career in real estate, which she followed to Klamath Falls, where she now works at Coldwell Banker.
It's the kind of career and success that she could only have dreamed of growing up in the USSR.
"This is the best country in the world," she said "I've been to 32. There is nowhere better than here."
But the place that has a big chunk of her heart — Ukraine, her homeland — is now fighting for its democratic life. And the people who live there are fighting and dying for it, too.
"My heart is aching for Ukraine," she said. "We have been working for freedom for 30 years. We never invade anybody. And yet they attack us."
Her large family has spread out across the country. Like most Ukrainians, they are all in harm's way. Brothers and sisters moved from their hometown to Donetsk, where the Russian invasion first started. Others live in Odessa, which is currently being bombed, and friends are in danger in the capital of Kyiv. Her nephews have all joined the Ukrainian Army, she said, and no one in her extended family has decided to leave the country at this time.
"I follow the news," she said. "I can't not. I cry a lot and I watch and I hope only for peace."
Nataliya, now 50 years old with two daughters, last visited her home country in 2017.
"It all will be changed forever (by this war)" she said.
She says she'll never be able to go back and see things as they used to be. She hears of children being killed by bombs, cities surrounded by Russian troops, and knows there is the real possibility the young democracy will be toppled by a dictatorial regime. It's hard not to feel helpless and overwhelmed, she said.
She asks her friends in Klamath Falls to appreciate their freedom and support the cause worldwide, to give to international charities that help victims of war, and to keep Ukraine front of mind during this struggle.
"I ask everybody and everyone who believes in a higher power to pray for Ukraine," she said.