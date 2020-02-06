Zahra Gonzales of Klamath Falls pleaded guilty Friday to a second-degree manslaughter charge in the death of a construction zone flagger on Highway 140 on June 28, 2019.
As part of a settlement, charges of first-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and reckless driving were dismissed in exchange for Gonzales, 38, pleading guilty to the other manslaughter charge.
Gonzales was sentenced to 100 months in the Department of Corrections in Salem, with credit for time served, and 20 months of post-prison supervision. She must also pay over $67,000 in restitution and her driver’s license is permanently revoked.
Gonzales hit and killed Daniel Wessel, 45, who was working as a road flagger for a construction zone on Highway 140. Court documents show that officers suspected cellphone use was involved and that speed was a factor as Gonzales told officers she had her cruise control set to 61 miles per hour before she hit the brakes and swerved to avoid what she thought was a truck pulling out in front of her, hitting Wessel.
This settlement came before a trial previously scheduled for March 4. She was also convicted of citations from the same day of driving uninsured and driving while suspended or revoked. She owes $1,177 in fees from that case.