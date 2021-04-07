Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Lori Meeks

Lori Meeks was convicted Wednesday of one count of first-degree criminal mistreatment and sentenced to 36 months probation for her involvement in a Kalmath Falls case of child neglect.

Meeks, 52, and Matthew Oakley, 31, were arrested in March after the Klamath County Sheriff's Office said the pair was keeping a four-year-old child confined in their Klamath Falls home and was mistreating the child. 

Meeks and Oakley were not the child's parents and were given the child to care for in 2016, according to KCSO. The child, along with another living in the home, were placed in protective custody. 

The case against Oakley is still pending, and he is facing similar charges of two counts of criminal mistreatment. 

