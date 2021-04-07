Lori Meeks was convicted Wednesday of one count of first-degree criminal mistreatment and sentenced to 36 months probation for her involvement in a Kalmath Falls case of child neglect.
Meeks, 52, and Matthew Oakley, 31, were arrested in March after the Klamath County Sheriff's Office said the pair was keeping a four-year-old child confined in their Klamath Falls home and was mistreating the child.
Meeks and Oakley were not the child's parents and were given the child to care for in 2016, according to KCSO. The child, along with another living in the home, were placed in protective custody.
The case against Oakley is still pending, and he is facing similar charges of two counts of criminal mistreatment.