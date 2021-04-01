Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Ashley Marie Smith

Ashley Marie Smith

A Klamath Falls woman was arrested Wednesday in Chiloquin for firing a gun at a person as they drove away.

Ashley Marie Smith, of Klamath Falls, was charged with attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of firearm, reckless endangering, theft and a parole violation.

Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched Wednesday to the 200 block of Lalo Avenue in Chiloquin for report of a disturbance.

According to the sheriff’s office, there had been an altercation involving multiple parties and multiple vehicles which had escalated and a gunshot had been fired.

Several KCSO deputies and Oregon State Police troopers arrived at he scene. Their investigation found that Smith “discharged a firearm at another individual as they drove away.” There were no injuries, according to deputies.

Tags