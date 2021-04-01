A Klamath Falls woman was arrested Wednesday in Chiloquin for firing a gun at a person as they drove away.
Ashley Marie Smith, of Klamath Falls, was charged with attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of firearm, reckless endangering, theft and a parole violation.
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched Wednesday to the 200 block of Lalo Avenue in Chiloquin for report of a disturbance.
According to the sheriff’s office, there had been an altercation involving multiple parties and multiple vehicles which had escalated and a gunshot had been fired.
Several KCSO deputies and Oregon State Police troopers arrived at he scene. Their investigation found that Smith “discharged a firearm at another individual as they drove away.” There were no injuries, according to deputies.