Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Stella Renee Forrester of Klamath Falls Tuesday night shortly after midnight after she fled and crashed her gold Oldsmobile into a power pole near the intersection of Etna Street and Frieda Ave., according to KCSO news release.
According to the release, Renee attempted to run on foot, and deputies arrested her in the backyard of a house in the 4200 block of Frieda Ave. She was evaluated at SkyLakes Medical Center and then booked into the Klamath County Jail.
She is charged with possession of methamphetamine, two counts of attempt to elude, hit and run, reckless driving, driving while suspended, disobey traffic sign and parole violation. She is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.